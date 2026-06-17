Ishaya Bakut Road Renamed After Oluremi Tinubu as First Lady Commissions Roads in Benue

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday commissioned 10 newly completed roads in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, with one of the major roads, formerly known as Ishaya Bakut Road, renamed Senator Oluremi Tinubu Road in her honour.

The commissioning ceremony formed part of activities marking the infrastructure achievements of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration, which has so far delivered more than 45 road projects across the state.

Addressing a gathering of government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders and residents at the event, Mrs Tinubu expressed delight at returning to Makurdi, a place she said holds special significance for her saying the newly completed roads, with a combined length of 11.5 kilometres, would contribute significantly to economic growth, security and improved living conditions for residents.

The first Lady said “These roads with a combined length of 11.5 kilometers including Ishaya Bakut road dual carriageway, Abu King Shuluwa road, Mama Mbateren Alia streets, Dabo Plaza to Fashion Hub road, Sir James Iorpuu street, Tega Bar street, Jato Aka road and the connecting spur roads, are pathways to economic growth, improved mobility, enhanced security and a better quality of life for the people of Makurdi and beyond.”

Mrs Tinubu commended Governor Alia for what she described as visionary leadership and commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Benue State.

According to her, the projects reflect the practical implementation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through investments that directly impact citizens’ lives and livelihoods.

She urged residents to support the administration’s development efforts and safeguard public infrastructure for future generations.

While expressing appreciation for the official renaming of Ishaya Bakut Road after her, Mrs Tinubu shared a personal family connection to Benue State and disclosed that suggested that the road

be renamed after her late uncle, a popular business man who established the famous Dele Bookshops, because of his deep roots in Benue through marriage and his love for the state.

She appreciated Governor Alia for his gesture saying “I gladly accept it because of his love for this state. And I’m really truly honored. Thank you for the honor.

Mrs Tinubu formally declared the roads open for public use adding “It is therefore my honor and privilege to officially commission these 10 roads to the glory of God and the benefit of the people of Makurdi and the entire Benue State.”

Earlier, the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia described the occasion as a celebration of progress, purposeful leadership and collective determination to build a better Benue.

He explained that the 10 newly completed roads, which cumulatively span a total of 11.5 kilometers, which are out of the 45 delivered by his administration, have opened previously inaccessible areas, reduced travel time, enhanced connectivity among communities and improved the aesthetic outlook of Makurdi.

He said “We have also created employment opportunities during construction and will continue to stimulate economic activities for years to come.

Governor Alia appreciated President Bola Tinubu for supporting sub-national governments and promoting infrastructure development across the country through the Renewed Hope Agenda and assured residents that more projects were underway across the state and would be completed in the coming months.

He said “As we celebrate this important achievement today, I wish to assure people that this is only one step in our broader development agenda. More projects are ongoing across the state and many more will be delivered in the months ahead.”

The Governor also thanked the First Lady for accepting the state’s invitation at short notice and for her continued motherly support for Benue, for standing with Benue and accepting to commission the landmark projects that will serve our people for generations to come.

He formally announced that the road where the ceremony took place had been named Senator Oluremi Tinubu Road, in recognition of the First Lady’s contributions and support for the state.