From Sola Ojo, Abuja

In the fight against newborn deaths, mothers and immediate families play a central and life-saving role, Professor Isa Abdulkadir, a Professor of Neonatology and Team Lead of the Kaduna State Neonatal Reforming and Restructuring Initiative at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, has said.

According to him, there are critical steps every mother must take, before, during, and after delivery, to ensure her baby survives and thrives.

The first step a mother can take is to attend antenatal care early and regularly, “This is not just a routine check-up, it is a life-saving process.

”Antenatal visits help detect risks, guide healthy nutrition, and prepare both the mother and health system for a safe delivery”, he said.

He added that mothers should always plan to deliver at a government-approved healthcare facility where trained professionals are available to assist.

“Delivering at home or in unregulated settings increases the risk of complications for both mother and baby.

“Skilled birth attendants know how to manage emergencies and provide immediate care to newborns”, he explained.

He explained further that, right after birth, the baby’s immediate needs must be met: keep the baby warm, initiate breastfeeding, and prevent infections.

“These may seem basic, but they are the foundation of survival, advising mothers to avoid exposing newborns to cold, especially in air-conditioned or poorly ventilated rooms. A newborn can lose body heat rapidly and become dangerously cold without anyone noticing.

“Breast milk is the best source of nutrition and immunity for a newborn. Mothers should breastfeed exclusively for the first six months.

“However, babies born small or preterm may struggle to latch or suck. In such cases, mothers need support to express milk or use safe feeding techniques. Feeding is critical and must not be left to trial and error.

“Another essential step is attending postnatal care visits. The first visit should happen within 72 hours of delivery, followed by regular check-ins. This is the window where many complications arise.

“During these visits, health workers assess the baby’s weight, feeding progress, temperature, and general well-being, while also supporting the mother’s recovery”, Prof Abdulkadir advised.

He continued, “Mothers must learn to recognise danger signs in both themselves and their babies. For newborns, signs like fast breathing, fever, coldness, yellowing of the eyes, poor feeding, or unusual movements could signal serious issues.

“Even subtle signs like blank staring, lip twitching, or repetitive blinking might indicate seizures in a newborn. Mothers should never wait. Any suspicion should prompt an immediate visit to a health facility”, he cautioned.

Professor Abdulkadir also warned against the use of unprescribed medications or traditional herbs on newborns.

To him, these practices can cause serious harm or delay necessary medical care, “likewise, improper handling of the umbilical cord or exposure to unhygienic environments can introduce deadly infections”.