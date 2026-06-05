Zuru bye election: NOA charges stakeholders on turnout, peaceful conduct

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Kebbi State Directorate has appealed to electorates in Zuru state constituency to come out in large number to vote for their candidate in the bye election scheduled to be held on June 20,2026.

State Director of the Agency, Mallam Muhammed Nasir Karofi made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

Karofi explained that the agency has stepped up its public sensitization campaign ahead of the upcoming Zuru State Constituency bye-election, scheduled by the Independent National Elecitoral ctoral Commission (INEC) for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

​He appealed to the residents of the Zuru constituency to fully utilize the democratic opportunity to elect a credible leader who will effectively represent their interests and aspirations at the State House of Assembly.

​Karofi emphasized that active civic participation is the cornerstone of robust governance

According to him,” high voter turnout is not merely about winning an election, but is fundamentally critical to giving true legitimacy and weight to the mandate of the elected representative.

​”Your vote is your power, and staying away from the polls only weakens our democratic process,” Karofi stated. We call upon every registered voter in Zuru to come out in large numbers on June 20 to perform their civic duty. A high turnout sends a clear message that the people are engaged and committed to the development of their constituency.”

Karofi, who charged all the stakeholders to play politics without bitterness, noted that the NOA Director strictly warned political actors, youth groups, and party supporters against any actions capable of disrupting the peace of the area.

He said all the actors should avoid the usage of provocative language, mudslinging, and divisive rhetoric stressed that peaceful electioneering must be paramount to all with mutual respect and strict adherence to the rule of law.

Karofi said that politicians must eradicate hate speeches,shun inflammatory statements that could trigger violence or social unrest.

He said that they should reject rancour and always embrace politics as a healthy contest of ideas rather than a do-or-die affair.

​The State Director reiterated that the NOA remains fully committed to its mandate of value re-orientation and citizen mobilization.

He assured the public that the agency’s field officers have been deployed across the nooks and crannies of the Zuru constituency to educate voters on proper voting procedures, the invalidation of void votes, and the preservation of peace before, during, and after the polls.

​Karofi called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society organizations in the Zuru Emirate to partner with the NOA in spreading the message of peace and mass participation to ensure a hitch-free and highly successful bye-election.