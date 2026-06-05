US Senate approves $70bn Trump immigration plan amid GOP divisions

The US Senate has approved $70 billion in funding to support Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown, in a decision that exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party over key elements of the president’s broader policy agenda.

The funding package will finance Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US Border Patrol through the remainder of Trump’s term, delivering a significant legislative win for the president on immigration enforcement after months of political deadlock.

However, the passage of the bill followed an intense “vote-a-rama” session marked by a flood of amendments and visible Republican infighting over controversial proposals attached to the wider spending negotiations.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives, where GOP leaders are expected to fast-track its consideration and send it to the president’s desk in the coming days.

A previous partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security earlier in the year had intensified the funding dispute, after Democrats refused to approve additional resources without restrictions on enforcement tactics, including raids in sensitive locations and the use of face coverings by officers.

Republicans rejected those conditions and instead pushed the funding through a budget reconciliation process designed to bypass Democratic opposition, provided party unity holds.

During the amendment session, senators debated several contentious proposals tied to Trump’s wider policy priorities, including a proposed “anti-weaponisation” compensation fund and separate security allocations linked to presidential infrastructure plans.

Although some of those provisions were ultimately stripped or altered, they became focal points of intra-party disagreement, with multiple Republican senators breaking ranks during key votes.

Democrats, meanwhile, attempted unsuccessfully to redirect portions of the funding toward housing and cost-of-living relief measures, arguing that the bill prioritised enforcement over economic pressures facing American households.

The legislative battle also spilled into foreign policy debates, with some Republicans supporting Democratic-backed efforts to introduce new sanctions on Russia and expand financial support for Ukraine.

Despite the divisions, Republican leaders defended the final package as necessary to restore and stabilise immigration enforcement capacity following earlier funding disruptions.

The outcome underscores Trump’s continued influence over Republican policymaking, while also exposing the limits of party cohesion as lawmakers face competing political pressures ahead of upcoming elections.