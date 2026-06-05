Benue: Communities confront miners over illegal activities

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

In the past, mining was a major economic driver in Turan town in Kwande Local Government, Benue State. It created jobs, fed homes, offered businesses and secured lives in these communities. Those days, dawn broke with hope.

Trucks drove out early and daily, conveying gemstone, gold and lithium magnetite to different parts of the earth. Young men worked as labourers, security guards and drivers while local traders supplied food and other services to workers at the mining sites. Residents recalled with nostalgia when the presence of the mining companies raised expectations of quality roads, schools, healthcare centres and employment opportunities.

But all of these have faded away like a dream that died before dawn. Insecurity, environmental pollution, neglect for the communities and alleged non-compliance with the Mining Act have left a deep scar in the land. The apex socio-cultural body of the land, Turan Development Association (TUDA), is unsettled about the development of things.

Recently, it announced an indefinite suspension of all mining activities in these communities, citing persistent attacks, killings, displacement of residents and exploitation of host communities by mining companies. According to the body, more than 2,000 people have been killed in attacks linked to armed herders, bandits and terrorists over the past decade, while over 200,000 residents have been displaced from their ancestral homes.

They held that mining activities have created environmental disasters and devastation to farmlands, regretting that some of the dumps and excavations as a result of mining have created guliesm pits and lakes, some of which were as deep as 10 feet below the earth’s surface.

TUDA said: “River Katsina-Ala, which traverses through the Turan communities in Kwande LG, has been equally polluted by years of mining activities, making the river unsuitable for human consumption.

“TUDA, the apex sociocultural and development body of the Turan people, the largest and most populous clan in Kwande LG, hereby announces the immediate and indefinite suspension of all mining activities across Turanland.

“Turan clan occupies six districts and five council wards in Kwande LG, which includes Ikurav-ya, Nanev and Shangev-ya clans.

Our ancestral land is richly endowed with mineral resources worth billions of naira. Yet, for over a decade, Turan communities have suffered unrelenting attacks by bandits, armed herders, and terrorists.

“More than 2,000 innocent lives have been lost and over 90 per cent of our land has been forcibly occupied and over 200,000 people displaced. While our people are being killed and driven from their homes, over five mining companies operate freely and undisturbed in the same volatile environment. Shockingly, neither the companies nor their operations have been targeted by these criminals.

This selective security raises serious questions.

“Worse still, these companies began mining without any Community Development Agreement (CDA) with TUDA, the only body legally recognised by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and empowered under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007. They have instead paid illegal levies to unauthorised local and state agencies in clear violation of the Constitution and the Mining Act.

“The result is environmental devastation, massive pollution, and the systematic short-changing of the Turan people. Indigenous workers have been sacked and replaced with foreigners. Just last week, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, a security guard attached to a mining company in Imbesev was arrested for kidnapping a pupil from Love of Christ Nursery and Primary School, Jato-Aka, headquarters of Turan.

“Repeated attempts by TUDA to engage these companies in lawful dialogue have been arrogantly rejected. Instead, they have chosen to deal with unauthorised individuals and illegal channels.

“Enough is enough. The Turan people can no longer watch helplessly while our land is exploited, our environment destroyed, our children kidnapped and our people slaughtered. All while mining companies flourish without any meaningful benefit to the host communities.

“Effective immediately, all mining activities in Turan land are suspended until the companies enter into formal, transparent Community Development Agreements with TUDA as mandated by law, meet all legal obligations to the entire Turan nation and the affected communities (Imbesev, Maav and others) through TUDA and commit to responsible operations that guarantee the security and development of our people.

“We call on all Turan sons and daughters to stand united behind this decision. Any individual or group negotiating secretly with mining companies in the name of TUDA is acting fraudulently and without authority.

“Any company continuing operations or entering agreements with unauthorised persons or government agencies without TUDA’s involvement and the supervision of the Federal Mines Officer in Makurdi, does so at its own peril. Such transactions are illegal, null and void and a waste of time and resources.

“TUDA is ready to engage with serious investors who respect the law and the rights of the Turan people. We will not accept anything less.”

“We appeal to the Federal Government, Benue State Government, security agencies and all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene decisively and restore sanity, justice, and peace to Turan land. The Turan people will no longer be spectators in the exploitation of their own land.”

Acting President General, TUDA, Ahar Bichi, alleged that there was a link between the mining activities and the attacks on the communities, narrating how suspects from the nearby Muslim settlement “came and attacked around the mining sites, killed people while the mining officials were not touched. We want the world to know what is happening.”

The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, Orcivirigh Prof James Ayatse, described the killings as an “assault on the very fabric of Tiv people’s shared life.” He urged the authorities to do more to save the lives of the people.

A community development advocate, Jane Iorhemba, while admitting that the communities have genuine grievances, expressed fear that the suspension of mining activities could only but worsen the state of unemployment and poverty in the area: “Many youths depend directly or indirectly on mining activities for survival. If operations remain suspended for long, more people may become jobless and frustrated. This could increase the insecurity.”

A community leader from Yaav, Fabian Yaga, told Daily Sun: “Calm has been restored in the area following the suspension of mining activities. “At the moment, most of the companies have already come forward to present themselves for engagement.

“The suspension could have a few short-term economic implications. But the community is standing as a united front in the struggle for justice, fairness and an end to insecurity

“So, whether there is an economic hardship, they really do not mind. As long as what is meant for the community will come to the community and what is meant for the companies will go to them.”

An official of the Benue State government responsible for mining activities explained that government was concerned about both the insecurity and the growing tension between host communities and mining operators.

The official who begged not to be mentioned said: “Government supports lawful mining operations that benefit the host communities while complying with relevant regulations. Dialogue among community leaders, mining companies and government agencies is being planned to resolve the crisis and restore confidence in the sector. All parties are encouraged to embrace peaceful engagement because mining should contribute to development, not conflict.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police assured citizens that efforts were ongoing to tackle insecurity in Kwande and other troubled parts of the state. Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Udeme Edet, said they had beefed up security and were currently working with sister security agencies on continued surveillance and clearance operations aimed at protecting lives and properties in affected communities.

She urged residents to provide useful information that could assist security agencies in combating criminal activities, including kidnapping and armed attacks.