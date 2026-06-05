LP NEC to meet June 11 to ratify results of party primaries

From Idu Jude Abuja

Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) says it will hold National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) on June 11th to ratify results of party primaries held nationwide.

The party in a press Statement on Thursday, stated that this is in compliance with Article 28 of the Labour Party Constitution 2026.

“The Labour Party wishes to notify its statutory members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), candidates who emerged from the recent primary elections conducted nationwide, all organs of the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), members of the media, and the general public that it will convene a meeting of its National Executive Committee on Thursday, 11th June 2026.

The meeting it said, is expected to ratify the results of the party’s primary elections conducted across the country and approve the submission of candidates that emerged from the exercise to INEC in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

The party also wishes to inform all successful candidates from the primaries that the presentation of Certificates of Return to candidates for the offices of President, Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives shall commence immediately after the ratification of the primary election results by the NEC.

The Labour Party further reiterates that this meeting, being the first NEC session following its recent successful National Convention and the nomination of candidates for the 2027 general elections, is of strategic importance to the party’s overall preparations and mobilisation efforts ahead of the forthcoming elections.