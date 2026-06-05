How man stole 29 mobile phones in Kano

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A 32-year-old man, Richard, Peters, has been arrested for theft of 29 mobile phones belonging to female students of universities in Kano State. A statement by Public Relations Officer, Zonal Police Headquarters, Abdullahi Husseni, confirmed the arrest.

He said: “The Zone One Police Headquarters, Kano, has arrested one Richard, 32 years old, male of Lagos State and recovered 29 mobile phones and other items in connection with a fraudulent ushering job scam reported by students of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

“On May 12, 2026, at about 10am, a group of students led by Clementina Paul submitted a petition to the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, alleging that the suspect defrauded them under the guise of offering ushering jobs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, acting through one Faith, invited 38 female students to Mairabo Hotel, Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, on May 10, 2026.

“Upon arrival, he provided a room for them to change into working attire and instructed them to leave their phones and other items, claiming phones were not allowed at the job venue. He then took them to the hotel restaurant, ordered food worth N6,000 per person and left without paying. After eating and waiting for several hours, the victims returned to the room and discovered that their phones and other items had been stolen.

“Through intelligence and technical support, one of the stolen phones was traced to Kano Line Motor Park. On reaching the park, the suspect had already boarded a vehicle to Lagos State but was intercepted and arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Twenty-nine phones and other items belonging to the victims were recovered. The suspect is currently in custody at the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

“The AIG Zone One, Garba Ahmed, advises members of the public to be cautious with unverified job offers. Do not surrender personal belongings to strangers, and verify the legitimacy of employers and venues before attending any engagement. Suspicious activities should be reported promptly to the nearest Police Division.”