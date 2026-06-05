Premiere Academy students shine at 6th Abuja National Music competition

The finals of the 6th edition of the Abuja National Music Competition has been held. Participants from several Schools from the FCT and other states competed in various categories of the finals through vocal and instrumental performances, with winners carting home cash and other prizes.

Jaja Soibifaa and Iwugo Michael, two students of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, emerged Star winners of the day as they were adjudged overall winners in the Vocal and Piano categories, with each winning the N250,000 cash prize for their respective categories.

While Jaja Soibifaa carted home the star prize in the Vocal Category, Iwugo Michael defeated other competitors in the Piano category.

The Abuja National Music competition is aimed at fostering creativity among students aged 6-18 and dedicated to reviving the authenticity of Nigerian music by showcasing exceptional vocal and instrumental talents from primary and secondary schools across the country.

This year’s edition aimed to discover, support, and celebrate young musicians who demonstrate outstanding artistic mastery, while serving as a platform for exposure, promoting music education and performance across Nigeria.

It also afforded the students an opportunity to appreciate how healthy competition inspires creativity, with participants benefitting from professional mentorship, in addition to opportunities to perform before an expert jury of renowned music professionals, and receive recognition and awards for their dedication and skill.

Speaking on the outstanding feats by Premiere Academy representatives in the competition, the school’s Music Instructor and team Lead, Mr. Israel Olorundare, said the performances have once again showcased the musical excellence and talent of Premiere Academy students beyond the four walls of the academy.

Olorundare thanked the school management and other members of staff for their dedication, support and guidance that contributed significantly to the outstanding achievement.