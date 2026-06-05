Crude oil theft declining as Navy deploys technology — Abbas

By Lawrence Agbo

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Idi Abbas, has said the deployment of modern technology by the Nigerian Navy is yielding positive results in the fight against crude oil theft, leading to significant improvements in the security of the country’s coastal and riverine areas.

Speaking during an interview on Sunrise Daily, Abbas noted that technology has become a critical tool in tracking and disrupting illegal activities linked to oil theft across Nigeria’s waterways.

According to him, enhanced surveillance and monitoring capabilities have helped security agencies detect and respond more effectively to criminal operations in maritime environments.

“The use of technology has helped us greatly in curbing crude oil theft,” he said.

The Naval Chief stated that while crude oil theft remains a major concern, the Navy has succeeded in reducing the activities of criminal networks involved in the illicit trade.

He added that incidents of sea robbery have also been significantly curtailed, contributing to improved safety along the nation’s coastlines and inland waterways.

Abbas expressed confidence in the current security situation within the maritime domain, saying Nigeria’s coastal and riverine communities are now relatively secure compared to previous years.

Beyond maritime operations, he disclosed that the Nigerian Navy has expanded its role in addressing wider security threats across the country.

According to him, naval personnel are actively participating in various military operations on land as part of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency and other forms of criminality.

The Naval Chief said the collaboration among security agencies and the continued deployment of technology would remain central to sustaining gains recorded against crude oil theft and other security challenges.