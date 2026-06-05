FG reiterates commitment to actualisation of Agge Deep Sea Port

From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the actualisation of the Agge Deep Sea Port project in Bayelsa State, describing it as a strategic infrastructure initiative that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and attract both local and foreign investments to the Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the Agge Deep Sea Port remains a key priority of the Federal Government as part of ongoing efforts to unlock the immense potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector.

According to the Minister, the realisation of the port aligns with the broader vision of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to revitalise the economy through transformative projects that promote trade, industrialisation, and sustainable development.

“The Agge Deep Sea Port project is a critical component of our strategy to expand Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen the nation’s competitiveness in regional and international trade. It will significantly contribute to job creation, economic development, and investment inflows into the Niger Delta region,” the Minister said in the statement issued by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola.

He assured that the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is working closely with the Bayelsa State Government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the full actualisation of the project within the shortest possible time.

He noted that upon completion, the port will serve as a major maritime gateway in the South-South region, facilitating international trade, easing congestion at existing ports, and providing a significant boost to economic activities across the country.

“The Agge Deep Sea Port will not only enhance Nigeria’s maritime capacity but also create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities. It will stimulate local and foreign investment, accelerate economic development in the Niger Delta, and strengthen the nation’s position as a maritime hub in West Africa,” he said.

Oyetola also commended the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, for his commitment to the project and for aligning the state’s development priorities with the Federal Government’s Marine and Blue Economy agenda.

He further highlighted the vast opportunities the port would unlock in critical sectors such as logistics, fisheries, shipbuilding, maritime services, and tourism, noting that the project would open new frontiers for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

The Federal Government reiterated its determination to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of the Agge Deep Sea Port, describing the project as a catalyst for regional transformation and a cornerstone of Nigeria’s maritime future.