From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery revealed that the UK processes over 1,500 visa applications daily from Nigerians, during a briefing on UK-Nigeria economic growth in Abuja

Joined by Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), and Mark Smithson, Country Director for the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT), Montgomery highlighted the strong bilateral ties, with Nigerians constituting 10% of annual UK visitors.

Addressing visa denials, Montgomery said, “Hundreds of thousands of people are getting visas without a problem. There are over 1,500 visa applications every working day. The vast majority are approved if they go through the process.”

He attributed issues to documentation errors and urged applicants to use standard, priority, or super-priority routes while warning against visa fraud. “Please beware of fraudsters out there,” he cautioned, noting the UK’s pro-growth stance and collaboration with Nigeria’s reformist government.

Montgomery reported that UK-Nigeria trade has reached £7.2 billion, with the UK committing thousands of pounds to Nigerian projects in 2025 via development finance. He emphasised London’s role as a hub for Nigerian businesses, including six banks and fintechs like Moniepoint and Kuda Bank, with the London Stock Exchange hosting more African firms than any other. The Global Entrepreneurs Programme supports Nigerian startups, with over 90 firms registered for London Tech Week, starting June 9, 2025.

Mustapha-Audu highlighted Nigeria’s reforms, including a new tax bill to streamline multiple taxation, easing business constraints. Smithson urged Nigerian exporters to leverage the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), offering tariff-free trade on over 3,000 products like cocoa, plantain, and cashew nuts, fostering economic growth.