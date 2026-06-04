Ekiti guber: I will implement full local government autonomy if elected – PDP’s Oluyede

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has revealed that his administration would implement full local government autonomy if elected.
He explained that giving power to local governments to make decisions and take actions, while providing an enabling environment to thrive, would greatly assist in achieving rapid grassroots development across communities in the state.
According to him, when local governments manage local affairs within their councils and have control over their resources, they can be held accountable for their performance.
Oluyede made the remarks during his campaign tour to Efon-Alaaye and Aramoko-Ekiti, where he unveiled key components of his development agenda for the two communities and the entire state.
He added that his administration would also focus on unlocking the economic potential of communities, ensuring electricity generation, quality education, accessible healthcare, massive road infrastructure, youth empowerment, an improved security system, agricultural interventions, and people-oriented governance to restore public confidence in government.
The PDP Chairman of Efon Local Government and Chairman of Ekiti PDP Chairmen, Aare Ajanaku Oluyemi (JP), welcomed Oluyede and his entourage to the palace of Oba (Dr) Adesanya Aladejare, Obalufon Alayemore, the Alaaye of Efon Kingdom.
At the palace of the Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, appealed to the heads of the six quarters of Efon-Alaaye to support the candidacy of Oluyede, assuring them that a PDP administration would deliver responsive governance.
The six quarter heads are High Chief Oluwole Oni E. (Obanla), High Chief E. O. Pariola (Obaloja), High Chief S. O. Dada (Peteeko), High Chief Kehinde Oladapo (Oisajigan), High Chief Ojo Afolayan (Alayo), and High Chief Matthew Dada (Ojubu).
According to Ogunsakin, the security situation in Ekiti had become worrisome, and he appealed for urgent measures to curtail the challenge in the state.
“The situation in Ekiti is appalling. How can 16 people be kidnapped, and the governor have remained quiet as if all is well? This is no longer acceptable, Kabiyesi,” Ogunsakin said.
He also lamented the economic hardship facing the people of the state, arguing that the PDP had a better record of economic management.
“There is no APC market or PDP market. We are all affected by this hardship, and that is why we must reject selfish governance and embrace a government that prioritises the welfare of the people,” he added.
Addressing the traditional council, Oluyede described Efon-Alaaye as one of the most uniquely endowed communities in Ekiti State and pledged to transform the town into a major tourism destination.
The candidate, while addressing party supporters, reiterated his commitment to strengthening local government autonomy and grassroots development.
“Any allocation meant for Efon-Alaaye should be spent in Efon. Local government autonomy must be respected so that communities can directly benefit from government resources. We will ensure competent leadership at the local level and allow local governments to drive development according to their priorities,” he said.
The PDP candidate also promised to end the alleged misuse of security and legal processes to intimidate innocent citizens.
Speaking further, he said that the burial site of the late renowned healing evangelist and leader of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Joseph Ayodele Babalola, and other natural attractions in the town possess significant economic potential that has remained untapped.
“Efon should be a tourism centre if we have a purposeful government. God has blessed this town abundantly. The resting place of Prophet Joseph Ayodele Babalola should attract visitors from across the country and beyond.
“Rather than frustrating traders and small business owners, government should create opportunities that generate revenue and jobs for the people,” he said.
Oluyede promised to establish the Ekiti State College of Education in Efon-Alaaye.
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He also pledged to rehabilitate the road leading to the sacred Oni River in the town; the water, blessed by the late Evangelist Joseph Ayodele Babalola, is regarded as healing water and a place of prayer that Christians from across the world visit to offer prayers to God.
The PDP candidate also decried the poor state of roads and electricity supply in the community, promising investments in alternative energy solutions, including wind-powered electricity generation.
“With the hills and the wind resources available in Efon, there is enormous potential for renewable energy. Our administration will explore sustainable solutions to improve electricity supply and stimulate economic activities in the town,” he stated.
Oluyede further expressed concern over the economic realities facing families, noting that many elderly parents still struggle to cater for their adult children due to widespread unemployment and poverty.
Responding, the Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Oba (Dr) Adesanya Aladejare, said the community had eagerly anticipated Oluyede’s visit and commended his developmental vision.
“We have listened carefully to your message. The people of Efon appreciate your commitment to development, and we offer our prayers and royal blessings for success in your political journey,” the monarch said.
Addressing a large crowd at the campaign ground in Efon, the candidate expressed confidence in the PDP’s growing support across the state and criticised what he described as the insensitivity of the current administration to the plight of ordinary citizens.
The campaign train later moved to Aramoko-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area, where party leaders, traditional rulers, and residents welcomed the delegation.
A party chieftain, Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi, expressed appreciation to the people of Aramoko for receiving the campaign team and sought the support and prayers of the traditional institution in the town ahead of the election.
Speaking before the Regent of Aramoko, Princess Kemi Owolabi, and members of the Council of Chiefs, Ogunsakin reiterated Oluyede’s commitment to the development of the town through improved infrastructure, social amenities, and employment opportunities for youth.
In his remarks, Oluyede lamented the deplorable condition of the roads leading to Aramoko and underscored the urgent need for a new approach to governance.
“I have come here to seek your support and prayers because this election is about the future of our people. The roads leading to this town are in a terrible state. Development should not be a campaign promise alone; it must be reflected in the daily lives of the people. We will prioritise infrastructure and ensure Aramoko receives the attention it deserves,” he said.
The Regent of Aramoko thanked the PDP candidate and his entourage for the visit and offered prayers for a peaceful and successful election.
The campaign team later proceeded to the PDP Secretariat in Aramoko, where a massive crowd of supporters gathered to receive the governorship candidate.
Addressing party faithful, Oluyede promised inclusive governance, improved security, fair taxation, and policies aimed at supporting small businesses and local economic growth.
“We will not suffocate traders and business owners with obnoxious taxes. We will listen to the people, protect lives and property and ensure that government works for everyone. Security is the first responsibility of government, and we will take that responsibility seriously,” he said.
The PDP standard-bearer also pledged to tackle the electricity challenges facing Aramoko and prioritise the rehabilitation of critical roads across the town.
“Aramoko is one of the most important towns in Ekiti State, yet its infrastructure tells a different story. The roads are in poor condition and often cause severe traffic congestion. Addressing these challenges will be among the priorities of our administration.”
He subsequently urged residents of Efon, Aramoko, and other parts of the state to support the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election, assuring them that a government under his leadership would focus on security, economic growth, infrastructure development, local government autonomy, quality education, accessible healthcare, youth empowerment, and inclusive governance.
“Our mission is to build a safer, more prosperous and more productive Ekiti where every community benefits from development. We ask for your votes and support to make that vision a reality,” Oluyede said.