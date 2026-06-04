Voter data leak: Police arrest INEC officer, quizz Wike’s aide

A major investigation is underway in Abuja after the Nigeria Police Force arrested an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and interrogated a media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, over alleged unauthorised access and leakage of classified voter information.

Senior police sources confirmed that the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) is leading the probe into suspected cyber-related offences, database misuse, and unlawful disclosure of sensitive electoral documents belonging to INEC.

An INEC electoral officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, has reportedly been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are also questioning Olayinka in connection with the alleged circulation of voter registration details on social media.

The probe follows a formal petition reportedly submitted on behalf of INEC, alleging criminal conspiracy, cyber intimidation, and the unlawful release of confidential electoral records.

The controversy began after Olayinka shared screenshots online allegedly showing details of a voter transfer involving Nollywood actor and politician Emeka Ike, from Imo State to the Federal Capital Territory. The post triggered widespread public concern over how such sensitive information was accessed.

INEC has since denied claims of a cyberattack on its Continuous Voter Registration database, clarifying that the incident stemmed from the alleged misuse of legitimate internal access credentials by an authorised official rather than a system breach.

Investigators reportedly found that the detained INEC officer initiated contact with Olayinka via social media before forwarding voter-related documents through messaging platforms. The documents were said to have been intended to show that the transfer request was still under processing.

During interrogation, Olayinka reportedly told investigators he had no prior relationship with the INEC official and was unaware the information shared was classified. He maintained that he was not informed of any confidentiality restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has also opened a parallel investigation into the incident, as security agencies intensify efforts to determine the extent of the alleged data breach.

Police authorities are said to be weighing possible charges against both suspects, including conspiracy, cyber-related offences, unlawful disclosure of classified information, and actions capable of breaching public peace, as the case continues to develop.