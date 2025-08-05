From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved a N4,249,626,817.69 grant for funding 158 research projects under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) 2024 Grant Cycle.

The approval followed the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC), which recommended funding 158 research proposals after a rigorous screening exercise of 6,944 concept notes.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, in a statement signed by Abdulmumin Oniyangi, Director of Public Affairs, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, indicated that N2,349,951,630.43 was approved for the Science, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI) thematic group; N1,028,966,204.32 for Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS); and N870,708,982.94 for Cross-Cutting (CC) research.

Approved research projects include the Development of a Sustainable Eco-Friendly Walling System for Low-Cost Housing in Rural Communities of Nigeria; Development of Hybrid Cubic Fertilizer Using Plant-Based Binders for Efficient Nutrient Release and Utilization; Development of an Intelligent Aerial Robotics System for Efficient Weed and Disease Management in Maize-Cowpea Farmland in Nigeria; Development of an Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Internet of Medical Things for Military Physiological Monitoring and Activity Recognition System at War Zones; and Development of a Novel Intelligent Electrical Energy Management Metering System, among others.

Beneficiary institutions with the highest number of awards include the Federal University of Technology, Minna, with 15 awards amounting to N400,035,708.51; Ahmadu Bello University with 13 awards totalling N359,809,744.18; and Federal University of Technology, Akure, with 12 awards at N341,608,592.80.

Others include Federal University of Technology, Owerri, with 11 awards at N256,350,698.80; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, with 10 awards at N273,406,318.80; and University of Ilorin with 8 awards totalling N220,538,834.12.

In a related development, the Federal Government has approved contracts for the establishment of 18 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hubs in TETFund beneficiary institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones under the 2024 Intervention of the Fund.

The hubs will provide core labs and workstations covering electronics, 3D printing, laser technology, product design, robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence, among others.

The project aims to facilitate and accelerate the uptake of promising research outputs, providing solution-driven and multidisciplinary hubs tailored to the needs of beneficiary institutions, where ideas and research findings can be domesticated and transformed into practical solutions for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, the government has approved funding under the 2025 Intervention for 15 institutions, including Federal University Dutse, University of Uyo, and University of Ibadan, each allocated N1 billion.

Other institutions include Federal Polytechnic Bida, Taraba State Polytechnic, Jalingo, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zuru, Kano State Polytechnic, Kano, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Aleibiri, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, and Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu.