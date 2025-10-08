From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Appointed in August 2023, he submitted his resignation yesterday and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Nnaji, in his resignation letter, revealed that he had been subjected to blackmail by political opponents, which influenced his decision to step down.

President Tinubu acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and extended his best wishes for success in Nnaji’s future endeavours.

Before his resignation, fresh evidence, especially correspondences, had contradicted his claim of obtaining the bachelor’s degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) he tendered for his current job in 2023.

Contrary to his insistence that he graduated from UNN with a second class -honour, lower division, in July 1985, series of letters between him and the university over an outstanding course, Virology (course code MCB 431AB), which he failed even after two attempts post-July 1985, showed that he could not have graduated in 1985.

The said letters were garnered by Premium Times, following a two-year investigation on the subject matter, which report it published last Saturday.

The report showed that although Nnaji was admitted into the school in 1981 to study microbiology/biochemistry, he dropped out following his inability to clear Virology MCB 431AB.

For instance, in a November 8, 1985 letter sent to him about four months after the July 1985 date he claimed to have graduated, the university’s registrar informed the minister that his attempt to clear the course in the September 1985 round of supplementary examinations was unsuccessful, but that he could re-sit the course in 1986.

The letter read: “I regret to inform you that the result of the 1984/85 September Supplementary examination results show that you have not made the required grade in the 1985 September supplementary examination in the following course — MCB 431 A -Virology.

“If you wish to take the June 1986 examination as is provided by the university of Nigeria academic regulations, you are required to notify the registrar through your head of department with a proof of payment of examination fee of N4 (four naira).”

Although Nnaji replied to the letter on January 3, 1986, formally notifying the university of his intention to retake the course and also indicating that he had paid the required N4 fee, he failed to appear for the rescheduled examination.

The minister initiated a letter dated May 19, 1986 to the registrar, supporting the same with a medical report. He ascribed his inability to show up for the examination to ill health and sought yet another opportunity to retake the course in the September 1986 supplementary examinations.

“Due to ill-health, I was unable to take the outstanding terminal course MCB 431 AB – Virology, which took place on April 21, 1986.

“I, therefore, pray that you grant me, Sir, the opportunity to do so during the supplementary examinations,” pleaded.

The April 1986 letter clearly showed that Nnaji could not have graduated 10 months earlier in July 1985, which date he claimed to have completed his programme and bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry from the university, as he was still struggling to clear the course – Virology (MCB 431 AB). Moreover, the university said he did not complete his course, meaning that he eventually did not succeed in clearing the course.

Thus, in a reply to Premium Times October 2 October, 2025, Freedom of Information (FOI) request, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, stated: “We can confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with Matriculation Number 1981/30725, was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

“From every available records and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Flowing from above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate, or at all, in July 1985 to Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology.

“This conclusion is also in consonance with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025, ref. No, RUN/SR/R/V, issued by the University to the Public Complaints Commission in respect of the same subject matter (copy attached),” the VC stated.

Likewise, the discrepancies between Nnaji’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, also adds to the controversy over his degree and NYSC discharge certificates.

The discharge certificate showed that he commenced national service on April 16, 1985, which is about three months before his purported graduation of July 1985, completed his service on May 15, 1986, which is tantamount to an unusual 13-month instead of the usual 12-month national service duration.

Premium Times also reported that NYSC had written to the effect that it did not issue the said discharge certificate.