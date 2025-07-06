By Christy Anyanwu

When you meet Dabota Lawson, you are left in no doubt why she won the Miss Nigeria UK pageant in 2009 and also participated in Nigeria’s Top Model contest in 2007. Her experience in the beauty pageant world helped launch her career, and she has since become a successful entrepreneur, actress, and philanthropist. Today, Dabota has built a successful business and become a respected voice in the industry. She is known for her cosmetics line, Dabota Cosmetics, and her advocacy for women’s empowerment. In this interview with Sunday Sun she parts the curtain to show us who she really is and lots more.

Tell us about your journey. What makes you tick, and how do you market yourself to the world?

My journey has been anything but conventional. From pageantry to entrepreneurship to motherhood, it’s been a rollercoaster filled with lessons, reinvention and growth. What makes me tick is purpose. I’m very intentional about everything I do, whether it’s building Dabota Cosmetics or simply showing up as myself online. I don’t market a persona. I show people who I am, a woman with drive, flaws, elegance, resilience and vision. Authenticity is my strategy. I connect with people by being real.

How does your experience as a former beauty queen shape your personality and approach to business?

Pageantry taught me discipline, grace under pressure and the importance of branding. You learn quickly how to walk into a room and command attention, not just with beauty but with presence. It also taught me how to handle criticism and the public gaze, which has come in handy in business and media. Today, I run Dabota Cosmetics with the same elegance and strategic thinking that helped me wear a crown, only now I wear many more hats.

Growing up, you watched your mother navigate life’s challenges. How did these early experiences inspire your passion for entrepreneurship and the beauty industry?

Watching my mother as a fashion designer gave me an early, front row seat to creativity, hustle and sacrifice. She was this powerful mix of warmth and tenacity. I saw her turn sketches into reality, handle clients, raise children and still show up with poise. That planted a seed in me. The beauty industry was a natural path for me. It where creativity meets commerce and where I could honour her legacy while building mine.

What values did your mother instill in you that you now apply to your business ventures?

Discipline, class and work ethic. My mother didn’t believe in shortcuts. She taught me that your name is your brand, so you must carry it with dignity. In business, that translates into how I treat people, how I develop products and how I protect the integrity of Dabota Cosmetics. She also taught me to dream boldly, not just to survive but to thrive.

Launching Dabota Cosmetics couldn’t have been easy. What were some of the toughest hurdles you faced, and how did you overcome them?

Starting a beauty brand in Nigeria when people still heavily relied on foreign products was a challenge. I had to educate consumers, build trust and fight off the misconception that local means inferior.

Then came the real challenges, logistics, funding, regulatory roadblocks and people management. I overcame them by learning on the go, surrounding myself with the right people and never losing sight of why I started.

Looking back, what skills or mindset shifts helped you push through difficult times?

I had to learn how to utilize emotional intelligence, self-awareness and develop the ability to pivot. I had to unlearn perfectionism and embrace progress. I also had to stop seeing failure as defeat, now I see it as data. Everything that went wrong taught me something that took me forward. And of course, prayer, which is my anchor.

As a mother and entrepreneur, how do you juggle your responsibilities and maintain a healthy work-life balance? What tips would you share with others in similar situations?

Balance is a myth, rhythm is more accurate. Some days I’m fully a mum, other days I’m fully a CEO. I’ve learned to be present wherever I am. I plan, delegate and give myself grace. To other mothers juggling life and purpose, I’d say, it’s okay not to get it all right. Just don’t quit. Ask for help. Protect your peace. And always keep your identity beyond your roles.

Dabota Cosmetics has grown significantly. What are your plans for global expansion, and how will you maintain your brand’s values and quality standards?

We’re exploring international growth, but in a very thoughtful way. I’m focused on building meaningful partnerships that align with our values, not just expansion for the sake of it. The goal is to make sure that wherever Dabota Cosmetics goes, we stay rooted in quality, integrity and purpose. It’s about showing up the right way and keeping the same standards that have brought us this far.

What markets or product lines are you most excited about exploring in the future?

I’m excited about skincare and wellness. There’s a big shift towards clean beauty and intentional self-care, and I want Dabota Cosmetics to be a part of that evolution. I’m also working on a luxury fragrance line and spa essentials, because beauty should be a full experience, not just a routine.

What advice would you give to aspiring entrepreneurs or beauty professionals looking to make their mark?

Start with why. If your only motivation is money or fame, you’ll burn out quickly. Know your values, your vision and your audience. Be willing to do the work in silence before the applause comes. Don’t despise small beginnings, every empire started with one step.

What significant lessons has life taught you, both personally and professionally?

That everything is seasonal. Pain, success, betrayal, love, confusion, all of it passes. So I’ve learned to stay grounded, to keep growing and not let external things define me. I’ve also learned to forgive fast, hold my peace and protect my energy.

As someone who’s accomplished a lot, what’s one thing you’re still working on or striving for?

Wholeness. I’m constantly working on becoming the most complete version of myself, emotionally, spiritually and physically. Success is great, but I also want peace, clarity and alignment. I’m also building legacy, not just for my daughter but for young African girls who look at me and see what’s possible.

You’re currently on vacation. What’s your most cherished travel destination, and what makes it so special?

Phuket, Thailand. It’s peaceful, visually stunning and spiritually grounding. I love immersing myself in new cultures, and Thailand gave me a deep sense of calm and connection. Plus, I’m a big fan of traditional spa experiences, and the Thai rituals are next level. I even did a shoot in full costume, it was such a beautiful moment.

As a fashion-forward lady, what’s one thing you absolutely can’t wear or wouldn’t be caught dead in?

Low quality wigs. I just can’t do it. Hair frames the face and sets the entire tone. I could wear a basic outfit, but if the hair isn’t sitting right, it’s a no from me. Quality hair is non-negotiable.