From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday held a heated debate on the worsening security situation in the country, with Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North) emerging as a leading voice in proposing a comprehensive, community-based approach to ending insecurity.

His contributions came during a motion raised over the recent gruesome massacre of over 200 civilians in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Senator Umar, decrying the escalating violence nationwide, especially in his own senatorial district where fresh killings were reported on Wednesday, outlined a three-pronged strategy he believes could bring lasting peace to Nigeria.

“In my own senatorial district, just this morning, three people have been killed in Mari village in Patigi Local Government Area, including a father and son, and a 12-year-old girl was also abducted,” he said.

Umar suggested a three-way strategy: “I have always insisted that the key is to have a three-way solution. The real problem is in the communities; the federal, state, and local vigilantes and security must work together and share resources and intelligence to deal with this problem.”

He stressed that beyond kinetic operations, a sustainable response must empower local actors, particularly trained vigilante groups, and build synergy between different levels of government.

“Security challenges in this country have been occurring repeatedly. In the 9th Senate, we had this same summit and came up with excellent submissions. Now we have another one. It’s also good, and it is never too much as long as it will bring lasting solutions.”

While commending the Federal Government for ongoing efforts, he emphasised that more coordinated action was urgently needed.

“In Barde, Kaiama, Moro, killings and kidnappings have persisted. This cannot continue. We need a grassroots response supported at the highest level,” he added.

The Senate debate was triggered by a motion sponsored by Senator Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North-West), who mourned the “genocidal massacre” that took place in Yelewata on June 13, 2025, where over 200 people, including women and children, were brutally murdered.

In his presentation, Senator Zam said the attack was “systematic and unprecedented”, citing survivor accounts and reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

He lamented what he described as the Benue State Government’s failure to utilise available security resources and called for the immediate deployment of federal troops to Yelewata and surrounding communities.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin confirmed that over 20 suspects had been arrested following President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state and encouraged the security agencies to sustain their momentum.

Following extensive deliberations, the Senate in their resolutions commended President Tinubu for his prompt intervention and the creation of a stakeholder committee for peace in Benue; praised the President’s support for ranching as a permanent solution to farmer-herder conflicts; condemned, in strong terms, the Yelewata massacre and all acts of violence against innocent citizens; and called on security agencies to intensify investigations and bring all perpetrators to justice.

The Senate also urged the federal government to deploy more troops to affected communities in Benue, reconstruct destroyed homes and infrastructure, and provide adequate compensation to the victims.

The lawmakers also observed a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost in the Yelewata tragedy.