From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Very Reverend Polycarp Lubo, has passed away.

Our correspondent gathered from the association that Lubo died in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.

A statement signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, Reverend Father Daniel Gyang, and made available to newsmen in Jos expressed sadness over the passing of the priest.

Until his death, he was the parish priest of St. William’s Parish, Zawan, and Dean of Zawan Deanery.

The statement reads, “On a sad note but with total submission to the will of God, we hereby announce the passing unto eternal glory of Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Polycarp Lubo, who passed on to eternal glory in the wee hours of the morning of Sunday, 15th June, 2025.”

“The Archbishop condoles with his immediate family, CAN Plateau State Chapter, the presbyterium of Jos, the parishioners of St. William’s Parish, Zawan, where he was Parish Priest and Dean of Zawan Deanery, and indeed all the religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese.

“May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”