From Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Congresses in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Aliyu-Goronyo, has described the congresses across the state as peaceful, transparent and orderly.

Goronyo stated this in BirninKebbi while leading the monitoring team to the Local Government Areas of the state. He expressed

satisfaction with the smooth conduct of congresses across the 21 local government areas of the state.

He said: “We are very impressed with the early turnout of delegates, who have come out in their numbers to either vote for their candidates or affirm consensus candidates.

“We are also impressed with the unity we see among party members in all the local governments visited and the atmosphere has been very peaceful.

“This is encouraging, a testimony of our victory in the 2027 general elections, especially when our leaders at the national level become united and focused for the progress and success of the party.”

He also commended the role of youth and women in the process and applauded their orderly conduct and impressive turn out in the exercise.

In the same vein, Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd), who was the 2023 PDP gubernatorial candidate in state, commended the security agencies, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and various media organisations for ensuring smooth conduct of the exercise.