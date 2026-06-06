ADC Assembly aspirant dumps party, joins PDP in Gombe

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A former African Democratic Congress (ADC) aspirant for the Gombe South State Assembly Constituency, Mubarak Musa Dantori, has resigned his membership of the party and joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In separate letters dated June 5, 2026, and addressed to the ward chairmen of both parties in Pantami Ward, Gombe Local Government Area, Dantori announced his immediate resignation from the ADC and his decision to register as a member of the PDP.

Explaining his exit from the ADC, Dantori said the decision followed extensive consultations with his supporters, associates, and well-wishers. He cited alleged irregularities and lack of fairness in the party’s recent primary election process as the major reason for his departure.

According to him, the conduct of the primary election fell short of the principles of justice, transparency, equal opportunity, and internal democracy, leading to a loss of confidence in the party’s leadership and processes.

“The process fell short of the standards of credibility and fairness that every aspirant and party member deserves. Consequently, I have lost confidence in the party’s ability to uphold the principles upon which democratic institutions are built,” he stated.

Despite his resignation, Dantori expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the ADC in Pantami Ward, thanking them for their support throughout his political journey within the party.

In his letter to the PDP, Dantori said he decided to join the opposition party after reviewing the political landscape and consulting widely with stakeholders across the ward and beyond.

He praised the PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, describing him as a leader whose record in development, education, and good governance aligns with the aspirations of many residents of Gombe State.

Dantori pledged his loyalty to the PDP and vowed to mobilise his supporters in support of Pantami’s governorship bid ahead of the 2027 elections.

The defection is expected to add momentum to ongoing political realignments in Gombe State as parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections.

His defection comes amid a wave of political realignments that has followed the conclusion of party primaries in Gombe State. Both the ruling APC and the ADC have witnessed internal disputes, defections, and growing dissatisfaction among some aspirants and supporters over the outcomes of their respective primaries.

The post-primary fallout has continued to reshape the state’s political landscape, with several aggrieved politicians exploring new political platforms and alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dantori’s departure is expected to further weaken the ADC’s grassroots structure in parts of Gombe South, where he maintains a significant support base, while providing an additional boost to the PDP’s mobilization efforts in the constituency.