Edo Labour throws weight behind Paddy Iyamu’s House of Reps bid

The leadership of organised labour in Edo State has thrown its weight behind the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate Dr. Paddy Iyamu’s bid to represent Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general elections, citing his track record in education and workers’ welfare.

The endorsement was made on Friday during a solidarity visit by labour leaders led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, Comrade Bernard Eguakhide, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Lucky Imaruegheru.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Imaruegheru described Iyamu as a visionary leader whose tenure as Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and later Commissioner for Education left a lasting impact on the education sector.

“We are here today to formally congratulate Dr. Paddy Iyamu on his emergence and to identify with his aspiration to represent Oredo Federal Constituency. His victory is well deserved because it is founded on service, commitment and results,” he said.

According to him, thousands of Edo students benefitted from scholarship opportunities during Iyamu’s tenure, while more than 5,000 teachers secured employment under policies introduced during his administration.

“He brought innovation into the education sector, facilitated capacity-building programmes for teachers and ensured the release of long-standing promotions. These are tangible achievements that continue to speak for him.

“This endorsement is not based on promises but on a proven record of performance and commitment to the welfare of teachers, workers and the people of Edo State,” Imaruegheru added.

The labour leaders further pledged their support for Iyamu’s aspiration, expressing confidence in his ability to provide quality representation if elected.

Responding, an elated Iyamu expressed appreciation to the labour unions for the confidence reposed in him, describing the endorsement as both humbling and encouraging.

“I am deeply grateful for this overwhelming show of solidarity and support. Your endorsement reinforces my determination to continue serving our people with dedication and integrity,” he said.

He assured the teachers and workers that their interests would remain a priority if elected to the Green Chamber.

“I will not fail you. I will take your voices, aspirations and concerns to the National Assembly. Oredo deserves effective representation, and I am committed to ensuring that our people are heard and well represented,” Iyamu stated.