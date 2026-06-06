Actress Yvonne Jegede criticises Nigerian government over lack of compassion

Yvonne Jegede, a Nollywood actress, has condemned how President Bola Tinubu’s administration is addressing the country’s insecurity.

The thespian stated that the current regime’s response to the country’s rising insecurity demonstrates a lack of empathy.

In a recent Instagram post, Jegede stated that the problem is not insecurity itself, but rather the government’s weak attitude to dealing with it.

She wrote, “Nigeria government lacks a sense of humanity.

“@Asiwajubat @officialoluremitinubu Nigerians are not doormats nor people you just prey on. Crimes happen everywhere in the world, it is the fact that Nigerians know that no one will ever come looking for them is the issue.

“These atrocities have not been tribal, religious nor class-based.”