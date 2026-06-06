Ex-UNILORIN VC, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, dies at 68

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has died aged 68.

Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, announced Ambali’s demise, according to a statement by the university’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun.

The erudite scholar and professor of veterinary medicine was until his death the Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of Kwara State University.

The statement reads, “Prof. Ambali, who headed the University from 2012 to 2017, died earlier this morning after a brief illness. He was 68.

“The death of Prof. Ambali, according to the Vice Chancellor, is a huge loss not only to the University of Ilorin and the Kwara State University, Malete, which he currently serves as Pro-Chancellor but also to the entire nation and humanity.

“Prof. Egbewole, who has sympathised with the family of the great scholar and the people of the Ilorin Emirate, enjoined sympathisers, particularly members of the UNILORIN community to attend the Janazah for the late ex-Vice Chancellor at his Oloje Housing Estate, Ilorin, by 4.pm.today, Saturday,June 6, 2026.”