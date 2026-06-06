Igbo youths urge Abia North aspirants to back Orji Kalu for re-election

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under umbrella of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), has called on other senatorial aspirants and political stakeholders in Abia North to support the re-election of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, citing his record of constituency projects and development.

In a statement signed by COSEYL President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and released to newsmen in Owerri, the youth group said its position followed an “assessment of Senator Kalu’s performance, leadership capacity, and developmental strides” across Abia North since he assumed office.

COSEYL listed areas of intervention it attributes to Kalu to include: Construction and rehabilitation of roads across the district , youth and women empowerment programmes , school renovations, distribution of learning materials, and scholarships and other constituency projects it described as “people-oriented” .

The group specifically referenced Kalu’s recent distribution of educational materials to schools in Abia North as evidence of his focus on education as “the foundation for sustainable development.”

“Leadership is measured by results, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has undoubtedly raised the bar of representation in Abia North,” the statement said. COSEYL argued that “the interest of Abia North is best served by continuity, stability, and sustained development,” and urged aspirants across political parties to “objectively assess the achievements” of the current senator.

The group stressed that its call was “not motivated by politics” but by a desire to “consolidate on the gains already achieved,” adding that elections “should ultimately be about the welfare of the people.”