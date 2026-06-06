Insurgency: NAF vows to defeat terrorism, kidnapping, violent crimes

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a highly combat-ready force capable of addressing and defeating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and all forms of security threats bedeviling the country.

The NAF has also assured that issues of insecurity would soon be a thing of the past as the service is working in conjunction with the various security agencies to end the menace.

The Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Kevin Aneke, gave the assurance at the closing of the 2026 NAF second quarter route march in Abuja.

The exercise, which drew participation from officers, airmen, and airwomen across the Service, was conducted concurrently at the NAF Headquarters in Abuja, NAF’s six Commands, including the Tactical Air Command in Makurdi, the Special Operations Command in Bauchi, the Mobility Command in Bayelsa State, the Air Training Command in Kaduna, the Ground Training Command in Enugu, and the Logistics Command in Lagos, as well as other NAF units and formations across the country.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi, at the ceremony, Aneke, commended officers and Airmen for their dedication, described the nationwide exercise as a demonstration of the Service’s collective commitment to physical fitness, operational preparedness, and mission effectiveness.

He noted that the increasingly complex security environment requires personnel who are physically fit, mentally resilient, and professionally prepared to operate effectively in diverse and challenging operational theatres.

He said the route march remains a critical component of the NAF’s force development efforts, aimed at enhancing endurance, discipline, resilience, and overall combat readiness.

The CAS emphasised that the exercise aligns with his Command Philosophy of enhancing and sustaining a highly motivated, professional, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower effects in synergy with surface forces for the realisation of national security objectives. He added that maintaining peak physical condition among personnel is essential to sustaining the operational tempo required to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, crude oil theft, and other threats confronting the nation.

He said “The security challenges facing our country demand a force that is always prepared to respond swiftly and decisively. Physical fitness and mental toughness are fundamental attributes of military professionalism and remain key enablers of operational success,” he stated.

Air Marshal Aneke further observed that beyond improving physical fitness, the route march strengthens teamwork, cohesion, discipline, and esprit de corps among personnel, qualities that are indispensable in the execution of joint and air-ground operations across various theatres of operation.

To sustain these gains, the CAS directed all personnel to actively participate in weekly Wednesday sporting activities across NAF bases and formations. He explained that regular sporting engagements not only promote health and wellness but also foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and talent discovery, while helping to keep personnel positively engaged and focused on their professional responsibilities.

The CAS expressed appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continued support towards strengthening the operational capabilities and transformation of the Nigerian Air Force. He also commended officers, airmen, and airwomen across all Commands and formations for their enthusiastic participation and dedication to the exercise.

The simultaneous conduct of the Second Quarter Route March Exercise across the six NAF Commands and other formations nationwide underscores the Service’s unwavering determination to maintain a fit, disciplined, and mission-ready force capable of delivering decisive airpower and working seamlessly with sister services and other security agencies to eliminate threats to national security and safeguard the territorial integrity of Nigeria.