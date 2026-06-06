Windstorm wreaks havoc in UNN, damages facilities, infrastructure

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A devastating windstorm swept through parts of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on Friday afternoon, causing extensive damage to the institution’s facilities and infrastructure.

Inya Egwu, Acting Public Relations Officer of the institution, disclosed this in a press statement on Saturday, captioned: “UNN Management Takes Swift Action Following Storm Damage at Nsukka Campus.”

Egwu explained that the storm, which affected both facilities and infrastructure at the university, had parts of Awolowo and Isa Kaita Hostels’ roofs blown off, noting that no life was lost

He said that many trees were uprooted by the storm, with large branches falling across some roads within the campus, which, according to him, temporarily obstructed movement in some areas.

The statement reads, “The UNN wishes to inform members of the university community and the general public of the impact of a severe rainstorm that swept across the Nsukka Campus on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to some university facilities and infrastructure.

“The storm affected many parts of the campus, with the most severe damage recorded at Awolowo and Isa Kaita Hostels where sections of the roofs were blown off.

“The incident exposed some student accommodation areas to the elements and caused disruptions to normal residential activities.

“In addition, several trees were uprooted by the storm. Some large branches fell across some roads within the campus, temporarily obstructing movement in some areas.

“Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported, and efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damage,” the statement noted.

The statement noted further that the University Management has mobilised relevant units, including the Works Services, Taskforce on Environment, Security Unit, Directorate of Housing and Accommodation, and the Student Affairs Department, to clear the affected roads and ensure the safety of students, staff and visitors.

“The University has commenced a comprehensive assessment of the affected facilities with a view to undertaking urgent repairs and restoration works.

“Alternative arrangements are also being made to minimise inconvenience to students residing in the affected hostels.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, expresses sympathy to students and members of staff who were affected by the storm and assures the university community that management is committed to their welfare, safety, and security. He has directed all relevant units to expedite remedial measures and ensure that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible.

“The Vice-Chancellor appreciates staff and students for staying calm during the emergency. He urges everyone to remain calm, exercise caution around the affected areas, and cooperate with officials carrying out recovery operations,” the statement said.