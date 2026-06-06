Ibom Deep Sea Port: Eno leads technical session with project partners in France

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor pastor Umo Eno has engaged technical partners Africa Global Logistics (AGL) in different technical sessions in Paris for the realization of Ibom Deepsea project.

It was gathered that the technical sessions reviewed the recently submitted Technical Feasibility Report prepared by Worley Parsons and also examined critical pathways for investment, project implementation and long-term sustainability.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Information Hon Aniekan Umanah and made available to Journalists in Uyo , during the engagement, Eno emphasized the need to accelerate project delivery and bargained for clear timelines, defined milestones, and actionable milestones to move the project from the planning stage to execution.

The statement reads in parts

“The Akwa Ibom State Government and its prospective partners reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the Ibom Deep Sea Port initiative, a landmark Blue Economy project with the potential to position the State as a leading maritime, trade, and logistics hub in the Gulf of Guinea”.

Umanah disclosed that Governor Umo Eno was accompanied by the Chairman of the Technical Committee on the Ibom Deep Sea Port Project and former Director-General of NIMASA, Mrs. Mfon Usoro, Esq, the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; the Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong.

Others were the Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko and other members of the State delegation now in France .