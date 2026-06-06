Adeleke warns against plot to invade Osun motor parks, urges police action

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has raised alarm over plots by some disgruntled elements to destabilise the motor parks across the state, directing the Commissioner of Police to nip the evil plans in the bud.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, Adeleke alleged that certain individuals linked to opposition elements have concluded plans to invade motor parks across the local governments, calling the sinister moves a ploy to foist chaos on the state.

Describing the plan as a threat to public order, the governor praises the peace and tranquillity that have prevailed at the motor parks from 2023 till date and vowed never to allow instability and conflicts to resurface at the transport joints.

“Credible reports indicted some opposition elements in this untoward plan against the peace of Osun state. We already have all the details and I warn them to drop their sinister moves.

“I have further directed the Commissioner of Police to take pre-emptive action. The current peace and stability of our dear state must be sustained at all cost,” Adeleke said.