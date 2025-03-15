From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A Senior Councillor in the Kano Emirate Council, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, has threatened to charge Mohammad Sanusi II to court for contempt if he continues to parade himself as the Emir of Kano.

Dan Agundi’s threat was sequel to an injunctive order by an Appeal Court, which ordered all the parties in the Kano Emirate dispute to maintain the status quo ante as it was before the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered on 13th June 2024, pending the hearing and determination of an application on the same case before the Supreme Court.

Speaking during a press conference in Kano on Saturday, Dan Agundi also threatened the four second-class Emirs appointed by the Kano State Government on the strength of the repealed Kano State Emirate Council Law (2019) with contempt if they paraded themselves as Emirs of their respective Emirate Councils.

“Let all these Emirs appointed by the Kano State Government find a place and hide, because we will ensure that the injunctive order is fully implemented. If you refuse to obey the court order, I will charge you for contempt, and you will go to jail,” he declared.

Dan Agundi regretted that Friday’s orders of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had been deliberately misrepresented and inaccurately delivered to the public in Kano.

Shedding light on the orders, he explained that the three-member panel of Justices restrained the state government and other respondents from executing an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal as well as directed the parties in the case to maintain the status quo as it was before the judgment of Justice A. M. Liman on the 13th of June 2024.

He said that, going by the latest orders, all the parties were to revert to the status as it was before the reinstatement of Mohammad Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

He appealed to security agencies to maintain peace and order in the state by ensuring that the parties observe and respect the court orders.

“The security agencies have a duty to maintain peace and harmony in Kano. We are going to serve them with the order, and we are sure they would maintain the law,” he said.

Earlier, the Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, also briefed the press on the same issue.

He explained the injunctive orders did not set aside a previous judgment of the Appeal Court but only directed the stay of the execution of that order pending the outcome of an application at the Supreme Court.

“The respected Panel of Justices heard and granted the application for stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the subsisting appeal before the Supreme Court.

“This is a normal and usual routine application for the maintenance of the status quo pending the determination of the substantive appeal.”

“It is, however, worrisome seeing the various captions and headlines deliberately intended to mislead the general public by misrepresenting the facts.

“We hereby use this medium to call upon those involved in these negative and destructive misrepresentations to desist from interfering in judicial processes.

“The judiciary, as a sacred institution, must be jealously respected and guarded for the preservation of peace and orderliness of society.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the Court of Appeal that entertained the application of Alh. Aminu Babba Dan Agundi did not set aside the judgment the same court delivered on the 10th of January 2025.

“That judgment is still valid and subsisting, until the determination of the appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Kano State Government has already instructed its lawyers to closely study the outcome for the determination of the next line of action in accordance with our extant laws,” he stated.