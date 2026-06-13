England hit by bizarre setback as World Cup boots go missing

England suffered a security breach when the team’s match boots were stolen before their first World Cup training session in Kansas City.

The theft is believed to have occurred as the squad’s equipment was being moved from its pre-tournament headquarters in Florida to their training camp at Swope Soccer Village in Missouri.

Boots belonging to England’s key players were understood to have been stolen, along with official tournament balls and training equipment.

The Kansas City police department is investigating the incident and has confirmed that two suspects have been apprehended. A police spokesperson told the Guardian: “Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation.”

Thomas Tuchel’s side will train at their base for the first time on Saturday afternoon. The Football Association declined to comment when approached by the Guardian. The FA will have to liaise with the local police as it attempts to retrieve the equipment.

England face Croatia in their opening Group L game in Dallas on Wednesday. The FA has meticulous plans in place as Tuchel attempts to lead the men’s side to their first piece of silverware since 1966, but the incident presents staff with a headache.

There were positive vibes during England’s acclimatisation camp in the heat of West Palm Beach, Florida.

England won friendlies against New Zealand in Tampa and Costa Rica in Orlando.