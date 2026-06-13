Eno commissions reconstructed primary school to expand education infrastructure in A/ Ibom

13 June 2026 9:49 am WAT

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From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commissioned the newly reconstructed QIC Government Model School in Oku Clan, Uyo Local Government Area of the state 

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Eno  reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the education sector through sustained investment in infrastructure and learning resources.

He said the  project which has  transformed the 100 years -old institution from a dilapidated structure into a modern educational facility is part of  educational advancement agenda aimed at improving access to quality basic education across the state.

“The delivery of people-oriented projects remains a key objective of my  administration. Democratic governance must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

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”  Parents and guardians must take advantage of the improved facilities by enrolling their children in the school”.

The remodeled school  now has  19 classrooms, Early Childhood Care Development and Education section, ICT laboratory, library, assembly hall, sick bay, staff offices, security post and sporting facilities.

Other facilities  include residential accommodation for the head teacher and other teaching staff to enhance effective school administration.

Governor Umo Eno also  distributed free school bags, exercise books and sandals to pupils to  demonstrate  his administration’s commitment to supporting education and improving learning outcomes.

 

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