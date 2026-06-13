You placed national interest above personal ambition – Atiku salutes Abdulsalami at 84

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hailed former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 84th birthday, noting that he placed national interest above personal ambition at a critical junction in the nation’s history.

This was contained in a statement Atiku personally signed on Saturday.

Born on June 13, 1942, Abdulsalami ruled Nigeria from June 9, 1998 to May 29, 1999, supervising Nigeria’s switch from military to civilian rule.

According to Atiku, Abdulsalami secured his place among the architects of modern Nigeria by that singular act of statesmanship.

Atiku said, “It is with profound joy that I felicitate with you on the occasion of your 84th birthday anniversary.

“I particularly congratulate you on marking this significant milestone with the public presentation of three books written in your honour, including your autobiography and the proceedings of a festschrift celebrating your life and contributions to our nation.

“These publications are fitting tributes to a lifetime of service, patriotism, sacrifice, and distinguished leadership.

“Your attainment of 84 years in remarkable health and strength is a special blessing and a testament to God’s abiding grace. At this venerable age, you remain one of Nigeria’s most respected elder statesmen, whose life and service continue to inspire generations across our country and beyond.”

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) added, “As an associate in the service of Nigeria, I join your family, friends, associates, admirers, and well-wishers in celebrating not only your longevity but also the enduring legacy of your contributions to nation-building.

“Your visionary leadership in returning Nigeria to democratic governance and laying the foundation of the Fourth Republic remains one of the defining moments in our national history.

“It is particularly significant that your birthday comes on the heels of the 2026 Democracy Day celebration, marking 27 unbroken years of democratic rule—a legacy to which your leadership made an invaluable contribution.

“At a critical period in our nation’s history, you placed national interest above personal ambition and guided the country through a peaceful transition that restored democratic governance. That singular act of statesmanship secured your place among the architects of modern Nigeria.”

Atiku noted that beyond that historic achievement, Abdulsalami’s unwavering commitment to peace, national unity, reconciliation, and democratic values has further distinguished him as a statesman of rare wisdom, courage, and moderation.

“Your life’s work continues to remind us that true leadership is measured not by power exercised, but by sacrifice rendered in service to one’s country,” the ex-VP added.