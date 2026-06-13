Dembele defends Barcelona exit, says PSG move was right choice

France forward Ousmane Dembele has reaffirmed that his decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain a few years ago was the right decision.

Dembele joined Barcelona in 2017 and spent six seasons with the LaLiga winners.

However, due to persistent injuries, he struggled to establish himself and only appeared in 185 games across all competitions, scoring 40 goals.

But when asked if his decision to leave the Catalan club for PSG was the best one for his career, Dembele told Marca: “Yes, I think so.

“Afterwards, in my case, I think it was the right time to leave the club. Although I was very attached to Barca, which I have supported since I was little.

“But for me, it was important to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. I spoke with Luis Enrique, who had wanted me for a long time and whom I know well. And, of course, with the president and the sporting director.

“My beginnings in Spain had been very difficult because of injuries, but in Paris, I have continued the trend of those last two seasons at Barcelona.

“I have gained experience and learned to understand my body much better, which has helped me enormously. In addition, I am fortunate to have Luis Enrique and his coaching staff, who manage me perfectly.”