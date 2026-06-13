Tinubu, Gov Idris committed to Nigeria’s unity, development —Senator Aliero

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aleiro, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District at the Senate has urged electorates in his eight constituency as well as other parts of the State to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris administrations..

He stated both President Tinubu and Governor Idris are cc committed to the unity and development of Nigeria, Kebbi with their clear aggressive to the execution of APC programmes, designed to sustain unity be of the party.

Aliero,who stated this during a press conference in Birnin Kebbi to mark June 12 democracy day,noted that the day was truly symbolizes resilience and commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance in the country.

The Senator, represented by his Media aide, Abubakar Bagudu Kalgo explained that only All Progressives Congress (APC) has designed plan, programme to move the nation, Kebbi State forward.

According to him,” I wish to register profound appreciation to the State Party Leader and Executive Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, for his exemplary leadership and commitment to ensuring the hitch-free conduct of consensus among all contenders for various elective positions in the State.

“It is also pertinent to acknowledge the commitment of the APC leadership at the State and Local Government levels to the successful conduct of party primaries through consensus.

“The APC is the only party with clear developmental engagements for the people of Kebbi State, and we are happy that the Executive Governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, is steering our ship towards economic prosperity, empowerment, and infrastructural development.

Therefore, all the good people of Kebbi State must rally together to support him in attaining maximum success now and beyond 2027″.

Speaking on June 12,Aliero who described the day as a symbol of ideals democracy,lauded Tinubu and Governor Idris for their commitment to the growth of democracy in the country.

He said: ” this day truly symbolizes resilience and commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance in the country.

“On behalf of Distinguished Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero and the entire staff of the constituency offices, as well as our teeming supporters across the State, particularly in the eight Local Government Areas, I wish to profoundly felicitate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, on this momentous occasion of Democracy Day.

“The resolve of Distinguished Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero to align with the APC-led administration at the State and Federal levels was informed by his patriotic commitment to unity and party cohesion, as well as his desire to complement the tremendous efforts of His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, in rebuilding Kebbi State and repositioning it to greater economic and developmental heights.

“It is pleasing to acknowledge that Distinguished Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, armed with the popular mandate of the Kebbi Central constituents, has done remarkably well, with tangible outcomes evident in all eight Local Government Areas of the Senatorial Zone”.

Aliero disclosed that through out his 11 years at the Senate, he has attracted numerous constituency projects that have direct bearings on communities across the Senatorial Zone.

“These include education, healthcare services, public utilities such as roads, drainage systems, solar-powered street lights, and agricultural inputs, including tractors, bulls, fertilizers, herbicides, etc.

“The Political and Constituency Affairs Unit has provided comprehensive details of the projects, sites, benefiting communities, and other specifications for the public to appreciate”, he said.