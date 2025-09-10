From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for a full-scale investigation into the killing of a member, Mr. Ojo Mogbadewa Peter, who was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Ibadan on August 18, 2025.

Peter, a former reporter with Parrot Extra and Daily Monitor, was gunned down during a daylight robbery along the Molete, Oke Ado axis of Ibadan. According to eyewitnesses, the journalist was dispossessed of his cross bag and shot in the back despite pleading that the bag contained no money.

News of the incident only reached the NUJ on Monday, nearly three weeks after his death.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Acting Chairman of Oyo NUJ, Sola Oladapo, described Peter’s death as a painful loss to the journalism profession and the state at large.

“The Union is saddened by the news of Ojo Peter’s recent killing in Ibadan by suspected armed robbers. The attack occurred on August 18, 2025, around 2 p.m. He was robbed and killed in cold blood, despite begging the assailants to spare his life,” Oladapo said.

He noted that Peter had served the media diligently as a crime reporter for several years, contributing immensely to public safety and enlightenment.

While condoling the deceased’s family on behalf of the Council’s Chairman, Ademola Babalola, who is currently on annual leave, Oladapo urged the Oyo State Police Command to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

It would be recalled that Peter’s brother, Mr. Peter Enahoro, on Monday expressed deep grief over the incident, lamenting that his brother left home healthy but was brutally killed while striving to make a living.

The Oyo NUJ and the wider media community in the state have since been thrown into mourning, with growing calls for justice, accountability, and improved security for journalists and residents alike.