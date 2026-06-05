A/Ibom: Gov Eno inaugurates electricity commission, vows to end power outage in 18 months

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state governor pastor Umo Eno has inaugurated Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) with intention to manage electricity assets and address perennial power outage in the state within 18 months.

Inaugurating the five man commission at Government House in Uyo, Eno explained that he was aware of the hardship face by residents in the state due to inadequate electricity supply and expressed hope that significant progress would be made to resolve perennial power challenges .

He told the newly inaugurated commissioners that their appointment marks a significant milestone in the State’s efforts to regulate the electricity market effectively, attract investors, and ensure improved power supply for residents.

Eno also directed the commission to submit its budget for approval within two weeks as their work begins in earnest.

” Let me assure Akwa Ibom residents that government is working hard on measures to improve electricity supply across the State.

” I urge you to be prepared to pay your electricity bills promptly to sustain the sector”.

He commended Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly for passing the Electricity Law adding that the appointments reflect his administration’s commitment to competence, excellence, and the rapid economic growth of the state.

The Chairman of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mrs. Arit Uya in his inaugural address thanked the Governor Umo Eno for the confidence reposed in the commission and assured that its members would discharge their responsibilities diligently and deliver on their mandate within the timeline.

“We accept this responsibility with humility, appreciation, and a deep sense of duty. Your Excellency, we have listened carefully to your charge, and we will work diligently to fulfill your expectations”

Highlight of the inauguration ceremony was the signing of the Code of Conduct and Ethics by the commissioners and presentation of their letters of appointment.

Other members of the Commission are : Dr. Lalu Ukoha, Vice Chairman; Engr. Ubong Etukudoh, Engineering Commissioner; Dr. Valerie Obot, Finance and Corporate Support Commissioner; and Mr. Paul Okon, Economic Regulation Commissioner.