Insecurity: Tinubu, First lady preoccupied with politics, says Atiku

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Remi Tinubu are allegedly preoccupied with politics amid worsening security challenges confronting the country.

Atiku, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, noted while the country is still awaiting the safe return of schoolchildren and their teachers were abducted in Oyo State, three weeks ago, the Federal Government appears more preoccupied with political activities than with the anguish of desperate families whose loved ones remain in captivity.

According to him, while parents of the abducted children have endured sleepless nights since May 15, worrying about the fate of their sons and daughters, Nigerians have been confronted with images of political gatherings, partisan celebrations, campaign-style events, and the distribution of vehicles to political allies. According to him, the contrast is both painful and deeply disturbing.

The former Vice President stated that it is disappointing that many of the activities that have drawn public outrage were personally anchored by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

He stated that the First Lady is often serenaded by supporters with the popular Niger Delta refrain, “Na our mama be this o,” and frequently presented as the mother of the nation and noted that no true mother feasts when her children are missing.

” Nigerians are entitled to ask a painful question: what kind of mother can comfortably sleep, dance, celebrate political victories, receive campaign groups, and distribute luxury vehicles while toddlers, schoolchildren, and their teachers remain in captivity?”

“A true mother does not celebrate while her children are missing. A true mother does not preside over political festivities while families are trapped in agony, praying daily for the safe return of their loved ones. A true mother would use every platform available to keep the plight of those children at the forefront of national consciousness until they are safely reunited with their families,” the former Vice President stated.

Atiku, who is also the African Democratic Congress ( ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, stated that ” it is difficult to understand how a government that claims to care for its citizens could continue to project an atmosphere of celebration while innocent children and their teachers remain at the mercy of kidnappers. ”

“When children are missing, the nation expects urgency. When teachers are abducted, the nation expects compassion. What Nigerians do not expect is political pageantry. They do not expect campaign songs. They do not expect celebrations. They certainly do not expect luxury gifts being handed out to political loyalists while families are living through one of the darkest moments of their lives.”

He expressed dismay that under the Tinubu administration, mass kidnappings appear to have become so frequent that government officials no longer respond with the sense of urgency such tragedies demand.

“At a time like this, Nigerians do not need political choreography. They need leadership. They do not need celebrations. They need results. They do not need propaganda. They need the safe return of every abducted child and teacher. Until that happens, every display of political merriment is a painful reminder of a government that appears increasingly disconnected from the suffering of its own people,” Atiku stated