World Environment Day: HYPPADEC unveils major flood mitigation drive, clears 348,000 metres of drainages

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has intensified efforts to mitigate flooding and build climate resilience across its member states, clearing and desilting more than 348,000 linear metres of blocked drainages and culverts in 2025 alone.

Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, disclosed this on Friday in Kaduna during activities marking the 2026 World Environment Day, saying the intervention was aimed at reducing flood risks and improving water flow in vulnerable communities.

Yelwa said the commission had expanded its environmental sustainability and climate adaptation programmes in response to the growing threats posed by climate change, including flooding, desertification, biodiversity loss, land degradation and extreme weather events.

According to him, HYPPADEC has also constructed flood and erosion control structures in several states, established seedling nurseries across its 10 member states and expanded access to solar-powered water supply systems to promote environmental sustainability and strengthen community resilience.

As part of efforts to boost ecosystem restoration, the commission commissioned and handed over a seedling nursery facility in Kaduna State to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to support afforestation and reforestation initiatives.

Yelwa noted that the commission’s interventions align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of environmental sustainability, climate adaptation, food security and economic empowerment.

“As we commemorate this year’s World Environment Day, I urge all Nigerians to embrace environmentally responsible practices. Let us plant and nurture trees, protect our forests and waterways, and support policies that safeguard our environment and livelihoods,” he said.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Abubakar Buba, said environmental sustainability remains a key priority of the Uba Sani administration.

He observed that Kaduna State continues to grapple with climate-related challenges, including flooding, land degradation, plastic pollution, climate variability and heat-related health risks, all of which have implications for economic growth and public well-being.

Buba said the state government has responded through climate policy development, afforestation programmes, environmental safeguards, climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy initiatives, while calling for stronger institutional collaboration, increased financing and greater community participation in environmental governance.

“Environmental sustainability is not a sectoral issue; it is a national priority that underpins economic resilience and social stability,” he said.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs. Linda Asabat Yakubu, described this year’s theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” as timely, noting that nature-based solutions offer practical responses to environmental challenges.

As part of the celebration, the ministry distributed 100 clean cookstoves to women and persons living with disabilities to encourage cleaner energy use and reduce pressure on forest resources.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Suleiman Mohammed, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to disaster risk reduction through proactive environmental management and community engagement.

Representing traditional institutions, the District Head of Gabasawa, Alhaji Shittu Ibrahim Dikko, described environmental protection as a collective responsibility and pledged continued support for conservation initiatives.

The event attracted government officials, development partners, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and environmental stakeholders from within and outside Kaduna State.