Perez insists Mbappe won’t leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez has firmly ruled out any departure for Kylian Mbappé this summer.

His comments come amid ongoing speculation about the French forward’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking while campaigning for re-election as club president, Pérez described the 27-year-old as “one of the best players in the world” and emphasized that he would remain at Real Madrid.

“You only have to look at his stats and see the magnitude of our player,” Pérez said.

“No one should doubt such an extraordinary player.”

Real Madrid had another forgettable season, having failing to win major trophies for the second consecutive year, finishing behind Barcelona in La Liga and exiting the Champions League earlier than hoped.

Mbappé, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, has faced scrutiny over his adaptation, on-pitch positioning, and reported off-field issues, including fan backlash following some team results.

Despite the criticism, Mbappé has delivered strong individual numbers, including around 25 La Liga goals and a high tally across all competitions, positioning him as one of the team’s top scorers.

Pérez has previously defended him as Real Madrid’s best player in the current squad.

He also confirmed that fellow star attackers Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham are likewise “untouchable” and will stay at the club, signalling a commitment to the attacking core as the team prepares for the arrival of new coach José Mourinho.

The club presidential election will hold on Sunday, June 7.