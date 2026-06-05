Seven killed, 50 huts razed in Bauchi communal clash as police restore calm in Darazo

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

No fewer than seven people have been killed following violent farmers-herders clash in Lanzai and Dosho communities of Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Our correspondent gathered tha the violent clash also led to destruction of property.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi State police command Mr Nafiu Habib confirmed the incident.

Habib, a Superintendant of Police (SP) disclosed that suspected herders attacked farmers who were applying local fertilizer on their farm at the outskirts of Lanzai, Lanzai Community in Darazo LGA

The PPRO revealed that In a reprisal attack, youths from Lanzai Community mobilized and proceeded to Dosho Village, a Fulani settlement, where they set fire to the area.

About 50 huts were razed and several household goods were destroyed in the process.

“The incident led to the death of seven persons, while six people sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

“Extensive damage was also recorded on residential structures and personal belongings.

“Upon receipt of the report, tactical operatives were immediately deployed to the affected areas to restore law and order, prevent further escalation, and commence investigations.

“The Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) has been deployed as reinforcement to maintain peace, while patrols have been intensified in Lanzai, Dosho, and adjoining communities”

He revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Sani-OmolorinAliyu has directed a thorough investigation into both the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

According to the PPRO, the CP assured that perpetrators of the initial attack and those responsible for the reprisal will be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

CP Aliyu further appealed to community leaders and residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring justice for all parties involved.