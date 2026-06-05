City Boy Movement: NANS Southwest hails confirmation of Alphonsus as East Africa coordinator

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has congratulated Hon. Mark I. Alphonsus on his confirmation as the East Africa Coordinator of the City Boy Movement.

In a Friday statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Tope Olugbemi, NANS Southwest described the confirmation as well-deserved.

The statement reads, “This remarkable achievement is a testament to your unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership qualities, and consistent commitment to youth mobilization, progressive advocacy, and grassroots development.

“Your appointment is a clear recognition of your competence, capacity, and the trust reposed in your ability to effectively coordinate and advance the vision of the movement across the East African region.

“As a passionate advocate for youth inclusion and development, you have consistently demonstrated the qualities of service, resilience, and purposeful leadership.

“We are confident that your tenure will usher in greater opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and positive impact among young people across the region.

“The student community in Southwest Nigeria, under my leadership as the Public Relations Officer of NANS Southwest Zone D, is fully prepared to offer you maximum support and cooperation in the discharge of your responsibilities. We believe that partnerships between progressive youth leaders and organized student bodies remain vital to the advancement of youth interests and national development.

“We therefore look forward to a productive relationship that will foster growth, empowerment, and greater opportunities for young people.”