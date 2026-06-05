Tinubu’s administration has witnessed more school abductions than before – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the rising number of school abductions in Nigeria, warning that the country is gradually becoming desensitised to a security crisis that once united citizens and attracted global attention.

In a statement posted on his official X handle, Obi reflected on the 2014 abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, describing it as a defining moment that galvanised Nigerians and the international community through the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

“The abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014 triggered a global movement. One school abduction was enough to unite Nigerians, attract international attention, and place enormous pressure on the government through the #BringBackOurGirls campaign,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor, however, lamented that despite a growing number of school kidnappings in recent years, public outrage has significantly diminished.

“Under President Buhari’s eight years in office, Nigeria witnessed about ten school abductions. Under President Tinubu’s administration, in just three years, we have already recorded over ten school abductions,” Obi said.

He questioned the nation’s apparent acceptance of a trend that once shocked the collective conscience of Nigerians.

“Despite these repeated tragedies, there has been neither sustained national outrage nor significant international attention comparable to what followed Chibok.

“This raises an important question: have we become so accustomed to insecurity that what once shocked our national conscience is now treated as normal?” he asked.

Obi also criticised what he described as the increasing focus of political leaders on electoral calculations while millions of Nigerians grapple with insecurity, poverty and economic hardship.

“At a time when millions of Nigerians are grappling with insecurity, poverty, and hardship, it is deeply troubling that those in power appear more focused on political calculations and preparations for the next election than on addressing the urgent challenges confronting our people,” he said.

The NDC presidential candidate further noted that Nigeria’s persistent security and economic challenges have affected the country’s image internationally, although he cautioned against defining the nation solely by its present difficulties.

“It is, therefore, no surprise that some observers have labelled us a ‘Now Disgraced Nation’. While we do not agree with any attempt to define our great country by its present difficulties, we must acknowledge that persistent insecurity, economic hardship, and leadership failure have damaged our reputation and standing among nations,” Obi stated.

According to him, the solution lies in effective and accountable leadership rather than political distractions.

“The answer is not denial, propaganda, or political distraction. The answer is leadership that is competent, compassionate, accountable, and genuinely committed to the welfare and security of the Nigerian people,” he said.

Calling on young Nigerians to remain actively engaged in the nation’s future, Obi urged them not to accept insecurity and governance failures as normal.

“The Nigerian youth must not become indifferent. We must all refuse to normalise failure.

“Young Nigerians — Take back your country!

“A New Nigeria is Possible,” he conceded.