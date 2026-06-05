Animation Hub unveils Feature Earth AI Creators’ programme

to train over 138,000 Nigerian Children in AI animation, environmental storytelling

By Henry Akubuiro

It never rains but pours for Nigerian kids in Ai creativity and learning, thanks to four-time Guinness World Records Holder, Adetunwase Adenle, who leads the National Movement to Empower Young Environmental Storytellers Through Artificial Intelligence.

The long-anticipated Feature Earth AI Creators Programme, a nationwide initiative designed by Animation Hub to equip Nigerian children with artificial intelligence, animation, digital storytelling, and environmental innovation skills, is finally underway.

The programme, led by Adetunwase Adenle, four-time Guinness World Records Holder, Co-Founder of Animation Hub, Founder of Slum Art Foundation, and Project Coordinator of the Feature Earth AI Creators Programme, aims to inspire a new generation of creators who can use technology to address environmental challenges through storytelling and innovation.

Launching on Friday, June 5, 2026, in commemoration of World Environment Day, the initiative will engage 5,760 schools across Nigeria, with 24 children selected from each participating school. The programme is expected to provide more than 138,000 children between the ages of 8 and 15 with access to training in artificial intelligence, animation, environmental awareness, creative problem-solving, and digital content creation.

The organisers told Daily Sun: “Participants will learn how to use AI-powered animation tools to create short films and visual stories that highlight environmental issues affecting their communities, including plastic pollution, flooding, climate change, waste management, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable living practices.”

According to Adetunwase Adenle, “Artificial intelligence is transforming the world at an unprecedented pace, and our children deserve the opportunity to learn, create, and innovate with these tools. We want children to move beyond being consumers of technology and become creators of ideas, solutions, and stories that can positively impact their communities.”

Through animation and AI, it is expected that children can raise awareness about environmental challenges while proposing solutions in ways that are creative, engaging, and impactful. “This initiative is about empowering the next generation of innovators, storytellers, and environmental leaders,” Adenle said.

The Feature Earth AI Creators Programme is being delivered through Animation Hub, in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB) under the Bank’s Flip to Tech Initiative, a platform focused on equipping young Nigerians with future-ready digital skills and opportunities.

Speaking on the partnership, Omoniyi Iyanda, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), FCMB, told Daily Sun, “The initiative aligns with the Bank’s commitment to youth empowerment, innovation, and sustainable development. At FCMB, we believe that investing in young people is one of the most effective ways to create lasting impact.

“Through the Flip to Tech Initiative, we are helping children gain access to emerging technologies while encouraging them to become active participants in solving environmental challenges. The Feature Earth AI Creators Programme reflects our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and demonstrates how technology, education, and sustainability can work together to create meaningful change,” Iyanda said.

The programme will climax in a nationwide competition featuring two categories of winners. Participants will showcase original AI-powered environmental storytelling projects, with outstanding entries receiving cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, recognition awards, and national exposure.

Organisers believe the initiative has the potential to become one of Africa’s largest youth-focused AI education and environmental storytelling movements, creating a platform for children to develop critical digital skills while contributing ideas that support sustainable development.

By combining Animation Hub’s expertise in creative technology education with FCMB’s commitment to youth development and sustainability, the Feature Earth AI Creators Programme seeks to inspire a generation of young Nigerians capable of using artificial intelligence, creativity, and innovation to build a better future.

Animation Hub and Slum Art Foundation are dedicated to empowering children and young people through creativity, technology, environmental sustainability, and education.