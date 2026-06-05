Akpabio commends NILDS mgt for fulfilling mandate

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abia

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabi, has commended the management of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) for fulfilling its mandate as a resource hub for the legislature.

Akpabio who is the Chairman of the NILDS Governing Board, stated this at a meeting Institute’s board meeting, which was also attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas who is the alternate Chairman of the board.

The Senate President specifically commended the Director General of the Institute, Professor Abubakar Suleiman and his management team “for making it possible for us to have refresher courses.”

He noted that “the essence of creating this Institute is being realised,” referring to the academic programmes being run by NILDS for postgraduate students and up to the Doctorate level in collaboration with some universities in the country.”

Akpabio expressed delight that NILDS has started training staff of the National Assembly and suggested to the board to mandate the Institute to take charge of the induction course for the incoming Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

According to him, “when we came in 2023, the induction course that we had was at the NAF Centre. I’m sure for new Senators-elect and Members-elect, this place is befitting enough for us to use for the induction course for the incoming parliament.

“I will urge members of the council to consider resolution in that regard. That once election is over in 2027, the induction should be held here. That will also draw attention to this place. It will further boost the image of the institute.”

He added “when l came in, l was quite impressed about the maintenance of this edifice. Maintenance of edifice like this is not easy. For you and your management team, Professor Suleiman, l think you have done the job well.”

Professor Suleiman, earlier, updated the board on the progress made by the Institute, noting that its mandate was to boost the capacity of the Nigerian legislators both at the Federal and sub national levels and even within the sub region.

He explained that NILDS now has 12 departments, as well as a radio station and is in partnership with many institutions including University of Benin, University of Abuja and Federal University of Lokoja.