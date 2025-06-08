NWDC member says Tinubu’s two years more impactful

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As Nigeria marks the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has acknowledged the progress made through bold economic reforms that, while causing short-term difficulties, are setting the stage for sustained recovery and growth.

Speaking on Saturday night after a courtesy visit to President Tinubu’s Lagos residence, Bagudu praised the administration’s policies, noting that Nigeria is beginning to benefit from long-overdue structural changes.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Bagudu admitted, “but these steps have turned the economy in the right direction.”

He highlighted the crucial decision to end costly subsidies on fuel, foreign exchange, and electricity, explaining that decades of underinvestment had left the country struggling even to pay salaries.

“By cutting these subsidies, we freed up resources. Today, subnational governments, states, and local governments have nearly tripled the funds they had before. That’s transformative.”

Bagudu said these additional funds are being directed into key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, consumer credit, digital innovation, and human capital development.

“These are not abstract promises. We are seeing real allocations going to security, education, and economic empowerment.”

He further noted that the reforms have sparked a resurgence of investor confidence. “One of the greatest differentiators between developed and developing countries is the level of investment, both public and private. We are now correcting years of neglect. That is a Herculean task and that is central to reforms,” he said.

“There is a visible return of private capital, both domestic and international. Investors are taking Nigeria seriously again. They see a government that’s making tough but necessary choices.”

Bagudu likened the administration’s efforts to laying a strong foundation, explaining: “When someone starts by filling the hole under a house, you might think they’ve done nothing because you don’t yet see the walls. But President Tinubu has been honest. He said from the start: we’re in a hole, not because we want to blame the past, but because critical decisions were delayed for too long.”

Reflecting on the growing number of opposition politicians joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including governors from Delta and Akwa Ibom States, Bagudu said this shift reflects confidence in Tinubu’s leadership.

“They’ve stated publicly why they joined, because of the sincerity and direction of this leadership. That’s not politics. That’s belief in a future that is being built with courage and vision.”

As Nigerians celebrate Eid and the administration’s second anniversary, Bagudu affirmed that “the administration’s reforms are working, investments are rising, despite challenges besetting the country.”

Meanwhile, Mallam Aminu Suleiman, a member of the newly inaugurated North West Development Commission (NWDC), praised President Tinubu’s leadership and urged Nigerians to be patient with the ongoing transformation efforts.

“Tinubu’s two years is even better than the past government’s eight years,” Suleiman said after paying Sallah homage to the President at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos. “Given the full privilege of a four-year term, I am confident he will transform Nigeria.”

Suleiman welcomed the inclusion of the North West region in Tinubu’s development agenda through the NWDC, noting its significance for nearly 19 million people.

“It’s a very good development for the North West to be included, and I know, Insha Allah, we will ensure everything goes well.”

He expressed optimism that the President’s proven track record in Lagos, particularly in infrastructure, governance, and institution-building, will translate into nationwide progress.

“He has done it in Lagos. We know, God willing, he will do it for the entire country.”

Suleiman concluded by calling on Nigerians to trust in President Tinubu’s vision and leadership.

“Let us be patient. The foundation being laid is solid. With time, we will all see the results.”