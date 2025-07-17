When Joshua Olusanya, fondly known as the Trumpet Influencer or BossBoss, took on the audacious challenge of playing the trumpet non-stop for over 25 hours, it wasn’t just a personal milestone. It was a national moment.

Clocking in 25 hours, 30 minutes and 36 seconds, Joshua shattered expectations and earned himself a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records for the longest marathon trumpet playing.

But what many don’t know is that before he was a viral sensation or world record holder, Joshua was a student at the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), Nigeria’s foremost music conservatory.

Located in the heart of Lagos, MUSON has been a quiet but powerful engine behind some of Nigeria’s most accomplished musicians – from concert pianists and orchestra conductors to composers and performers who now grace international stages.

MUSON’s Diploma in Music programme, run in affiliation with Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), UK, is one of the most rigorous and respected in Africa. It was here that Joshua honed not just his technique but also the discipline, resilience and artistry that would later carry him through a 25-hour trumpet marathon.

The 2025 Graduation Concert, held on Thursday, July 3, showcased the musical brilliance of this year’s graduating class, a dynamic mix of young talents performing everything from classical masterworks to African compositions.

The formal graduation followed on Friday, July 4, celebrating the achievements of students who spent the last two years immersed in theory, performance and musical excellence.

Joshua’s triumph is a reminder that music is endurance, innovation and legacy. MUSON’s role in shaping such stories cannot be overstated. Whether producing concert-ready musicians or world record breakers, the institution continues to set the gold standard for music education in Nigeria and beyond.