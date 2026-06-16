I married myself in greatest love story ever told – Denrele

Nigerian media personality and actor Denrele Edun has explained the reason behind his symbolic decision to “marry himself” as part of activities marking his 45th birthday.

The entertainer, born Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, sparked conversations on social media after sharing a video announcing that he had tied the knot with himself.

Denrele said the gesture was not a conventional marriage but a celebration of self-love, resilience and personal growth after decades of navigating fame, controversies, heartbreak and triumphs.

Reflecting on his journey, he described himself as the greatest love story he has ever known.

“Till death didn’t do us part. So I married myself. After 45 years of chaos, glitter, survival, reinvention, controversy, resilience, heartbreak and triumph, I remain the greatest love story I’ve ever known,” he said.

The television personality explained that he chose to honour every version of himself that had endured life’s challenges and contributed to his success.

“I am the bride and the groom. And I am marrying every version of myself that fought to get here. Today, I marry the only person who never left my side: ME!”

Known for his unconventional fashion style and vibrant personality, Denrele ended the announcement on a celebratory note, describing himself as:

“The Bride. The Groom. The Happily Ever After.”

The announcement quickly generated reactions online, with fans and followers applauding his message of self-acceptance, self-worth and personal fulfilment as he marked his 45th birthday milestone.