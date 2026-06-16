Nicki Minaj opens up on decision to stop going to church

American rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed why she quit going to church.

In a recent appearance of The Bryce Crawford podcast, Minaj said that she quit church the moment she became successful.

She claimed that she stopped attending church not because of an intellectual shift, but because she always performs on weekends, leaving her too tired to attend on Sundays.

“Once my career started taking off, I stopped going to church. I was working on Friday nights and Saturday nights, so the last thing I could do was wake up on Sunday mornings to go to church,” she said.

Minaj explained that despite quitting church, she still has a good relationship with God.

She, however, admitted that she struggles with being consistent in her relationship with God but keeps striving to be better.

She added that her faith keeps increasing over time as she continues to grow spiritually.