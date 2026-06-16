She prayed, gave me token – Content creator Igolowo reveals Tiwa Savage encounter

16 June 2026 3:18 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Tiwa Savage and Igolowo

Tiwa Savage and Igolowo

Content creator, Igolowo has opened up about a memorable encounter with Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage, offering fans a rare and touching glimpse into the music icon’s relatable, human side.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Igolowo disclosed that he met the music star during the birthday celebration of fellow creator, Stevho Osha on Monday night.

He noted that the All Over crooner was without airs and related with him naturally, prayed for him and gave him money.

Sharing a photo he took with the songstress, Igolowo said, “Met with Tiwa Savage at Stevho Osha’s birthday party last night.

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“Mama said, ‘Prof, I love all your content, but please stop saying ‘Sango lo maa pae’ and ‘Oya were ni.’

“I told her, ‘That’s what people love hearing me say.’

“She prayed for me and even gave me a token. God bless her.”

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