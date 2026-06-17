2027: I’ll offer peace to those who want it, war to those who choose it — Peter Obi

17 June 2026 6:47 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Peter

Mr. Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that if elected, he will deliver peace to those who want it and war to those who want it.

Obi stated this on Tuesday during an interview on the Nevon HQ podcast, which is hosted by journalist and media personality Rufai Oseni.

He was responding to questions about how he would deal with insecurity if elected president of Nigeria.

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“I’m going to talk with everybody. In uniting the country, anybody who wants peace, I will talk and negotiate with them. But anybody who wants war, we will go to war.

“If you want to be part of this New Nigeria we are trying to build, that is possible, we can be together, but if not, you will face the consequence of your action.

“We have got to a point where we have to tell ourselves the truth. Nobody will be left behind. There will be inclusiveness. We will show love and care for everybody,” Obi said.

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